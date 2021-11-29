Happy Hands Drop-in Care hosting children’s coat and shoe swap

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Happy Hands Drop-in Care in Watertown will be providing an item swap for kids in need.

The organization is hosting a Kids Coats and Shoes Charity Swap until the end of December. They will be accepting and giving children’s jackets, coats, boots, and shoes at their location at 1222 Arsenal Street in Watertown.

Families will be able to come and swap their gently used items and pick out other items they would like to bring home. Even if some do not have items to donate, they can still come by and pick up clothes or shoes.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.