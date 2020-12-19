Happy Holidays from all of us at ABC50!

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Holidays to everyone in the North Country from all of us at ABC50!

Looking for last minute gift ideas? Check out our holiday gift guide with recommendations from our team of elves.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story