CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) –The Harbor Hotels in Upstate and Western New York have announced the return of their annual Fire and Ice Celebrations.

Located in Celoron, Clayton and Watkins Glen, New York, these AAA-Four Diamond hotels will transform their grounds into adult playgrounds with over 40,000 pounds of ice carved into ice sculptures, martini ice luges and bars. Additionally, there will be fire pits, live music, hors d’oeuvres and local wine and beer.

The evening ends with a fireworks display. Each year, a portion of proceeds from the event are donated to an organization within the community. The events will run for three days at each location on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Room packages with admission tickets go on sale on Monday, December 11, you can contact the hotels for room rates and reservations.

Benefiting the Schuyler Health Foundation on January 25, 26 and 27, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at:

Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel

16 North Franklin Street

Watkins Glen, NY

607-535-6116

Benefiting the North Country Troopers Assisting Troops on February 1, 2, and 3, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at:

1000 Islands Harbor Hotel

200 Riverside Drive

Clayton, NY

315-686-1100

Benefiting the Child Advocacy Program of Chautauqua County on February 8, 9, and 10, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at:

Chautauqua Harbor Hotel

10 Dunham Avenue

Celoron, NY

716-489-2800

General admission tickets go on sale Sunday, December 17 and must be purchased online on Events’ website. Tickets are $35 per person; drink tickets sold separately, no one under 21 years of age will be admitted.