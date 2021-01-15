‘HarmoNNY’ hoping to bring inclusion to the North Country performing arts community

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — “HarmoNNY,” spelled with NNY on the end, is a new performing arts organization just over a week from launching.

The organization, led by community members interested in or passionate for the performing arts industry have been working on the concept since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and president Joe Foy stated that the idea started as a live venue space, which has now evolved into an all-encompassing organization.

“As we were forming the organization, you have to get a board together. So I tried to look for board members that I thought shared this passion and surprisingly, it wasn’t that hard to find,” shared Foy.

The organization is led by school teachers. non-school musical directors and performers and non performers alike. However, Foy is hoping HarmoNNY brings something new to the industry in the North Country.

Foy shared that the organizations ideas is “to take the performing arts organization and a little bit of the other arts organizations and bring them together and make sure that we’re all kind of collaborate.”

He added, “my goal is to actually is to fill some of the needs in the community with people who are, or maybe have a passion, or they want to try instruments, or they don’t have the, the money to do it. I want to give them a reason to stay in our community.”

All-in all, the hopes for the organization are to bring a rich, diverse community for all ages. Foy stated.

“One of the one thing that I think of a lot is when I I’m a performing musician and I’ll play out and, uh, somebody will come up to me after a show all the time, and it’ll be somebody in, you know, forties, fifties, sixties, and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, you know, I used to play guitar a lot.’ And it always like it stings a little bit because they say used to play guitar a lot,” shared Foy.

He continued, “what made that person stop playing it? Was it something, you know, was that their life getting in the way there’s so many positive things about, you know, performing or playing an instrument just to play it, not to necessarily play it for anybody, but then playing it for somebody.”

HarmoNNY will officially launch on January 23. The group will be giving away prizes and announcing what they are all about over Facebook Live starting at 7 p.m.