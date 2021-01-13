‘HarmoNNY,’ new performing arts organization in North Country to launch next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new performing arts organization in Northern New York is set to launch this January.

HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community, a new performing arts organization in the North Country region, will officially launch on January 23, 2021. According to HarmoNNY Board President Jospeh Foy, the organization will aim to “cultivate engaging, artistic experiences” and focus primarily on musical and creative talents.

HarmoNNY plans to meet their goals through education, participation, appreciation and joy towards performing arts in the region.

The official virtual interactive HarmoNNY launch is scheduled to be held through Facebook Live. The launch will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

LATEST STORIES: