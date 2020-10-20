Harrisville Central School announces changes to in-person instruction

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Harrisville School District has released updates to their in-person instruction model.

The Harrisville Central School District recently held meetings with their Re-Opening Committee to revise their original reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Updates and changes officially went into effect on October 19.

According to HCSD, starting this week, students in grades nine through twelve will attend in-person instruction on four days, compared to the previous three. For all students, the district also eliminated all live zoom lessons on in-person instruction days, virtual options for absent students as well, as leaving zoom lessons on virtual days up to the teacher discretion.

Additional changes for grades nine through twelve include:

Conducting attendance in the morning and afternoon on remote instruction days; Wednesday

Students who attend the Tech Center and are failing any course at one of the 5-Week Progress intervals will be required to attend both Harrisville Central School and the Tech Center for in-person instruction

Changes for special education students include:

The option of attending in-person instruction five days a week

Each student will be assigned designated times to meet with teachers on scheduled virtual days

