Harrisville Central School hosting free Hunter's Safety Course for students

2020 DEC Pheasant Hunt (photo: Department of Environmental Conservation)

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Harrisville Central School is hosting a Hunter’s Safety Course on September 25.

Any HCS student who is 11 years old or older can sign up at the guidance office for the course at no cost. Although students who are 11 may take the course the minimum age to hunt in New York State is 12 years old.

All students under the age of 16 must bring a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian to take the course. Homework for the course must be completed before students attend the course in order to pass.

Students interested must register before September 11.

