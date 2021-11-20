Harrisville Health Center team relocating to Beaver Falls

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — DR. R. Brian Shambo, M.D. will be relocating his practice from Harrisville to Beaver River starting December 17.

The relocation comes after the Town of Diana would not renew the health system’s lease for the Harrisville Health Center located at 14214 Church Street in Harrisville. Due to the cancellation patients will not be accepted at the Harrisville location starting December 17.

Services provided by Dr. Shambo and his team will continue at the Beaver River Health Center located at 9559 Main Street in Beaver Falls. The new office will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer said he was proud the team will continue to provide the community with health services.

“We are committed to providing access to primary care to the residents of northern Lewis County,” Cayer said. “Dr. Shambo and his team will continue to see patients from the Harrisville Health Center in nearby Beaver Falls. Through this action, the patients will continue to have access to a highly-skilled medical team led by a medical doctor dedicated to evidence-based medicine and medication management.”

Brian Shambo, M.D., is a graduate of Copenhagen Central School and earned his bachelor’s degree from St.

Lawrence University. He continued on and received his Medical Degree at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He spent several years in the Lewis County General Hospital Emergency Department until he returned to family medicine in the clinic setting several over 15 years ago.

Patients who already have scheduled appointments with Dr. Shambo’s office after December 17 should report to the location in Beaver Falls. Those who are not willing to travel to the new office can transfer to any other primary care provider in the Lewis County Health System network. Those interested in switching to a provider outside of the LCHS can have their medical record be made available by the f Harrisville Health Center to their new healthcare provider.