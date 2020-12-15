Harrisville Health Center temporarily closed for 2 weeks

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Harrisville Health Center will remain temporarily closed to the public.

Lewis County Health System announced on Monday that the Harrisville Health Center will be temporarily closed for two weeks beginning December 14, 2020.

According to the Health System, the temporary closure is due an illness. The illness was not specified.

Lewis County Health System shared that they hope to re-open the clinic on December 28, 2020.

Chief Medical Officer of Employed Practices Sean Harvey commented on the change.

“I am sorry for any inconvenience this clinic closure causes for our Harrisville Health Center patients,” stated Harney. “We will reopen the Harrisville Health Center to its former schedule as soon as it is feasible to resume access to healthcare locally in Harrisville,”

LCHS stated that until December 28, patients can call the Harrisville Health Center to schedule appointments at (315) 57-5003.

Additionally those who are unable to wait until the clinic reopens have been directed to schedule appointments at the Lewis County Health System’s Extended Hours Clinic in Lowville, N.Y. LCHS stated that the Extended Hours Clinic is specific for minor illnesses or injuries for patients who cannot see their primary care provider.

