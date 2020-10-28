Harrisville School District switches to remote instruction through mid-November

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, the Harrisville Central School District has announced an update on instruction.

The Harrisville Central School District announced on October 28 that a Board of Education member tested positive for the coronavirus. Following this announcement, the District has shifted to remote instruction for all student.

Harrisville Central School District Superintendent Rob Finster stated that this immediate pivot is due to the potential of the new positive COVID-19 case impacting staff and students.

Finster confirmed that the District will be following remote learning until November 16, 2020.

Additionally, all CTE and out of district special education students will switch to remote learning with this announcement.

This is the first case of COVID-19 confirmed in the Harrisville Central School District.

