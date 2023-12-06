HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Harrisville Central School student Maia Bernhard and recent graduate Nadia Atkinson visited NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in November, celebrating the launch of their science experiment into space.

This marked the second time in a row that student research from Harrisville made it into space. The experiment Atkinson and Bernhard developed is called “The Effects of Microgravity on the Reproductive Cycle of Drosophila melanogaster (Common Fruit Fly).

The National Step 2 Review Board for the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) selected their experiment to be a part of this most recent mission to the International Space Station.

Their experiment blasted into space from Cape Canaveral on November 9 along with dozens of other student experiments from around the country Atkinson and Bernhard expect to receive the results from their experiment by the end of December.

I keep thinking about how something I, as a high school student, made is going to space. I learned that it takes many, many drafts before the final project, and to keep going until you’ve got something real. Nadia Atkinson, current SUNY Potsdam and former Harrisville student

The pair will later travel to the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C. to present their findings once the experiment is complete. This is the second time in a row that student research from Harrisville has been selected to be launched into space through SSEP. Clarkson University’s Clarkson Discovery Challenge-Space (CDC-Space) coordinates the SSEP program in the North Country, assisting students and teachers with their research and experiment proposals.

Courtesy of Harrisville Central School