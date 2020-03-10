Have you registered? Basketball Madness Brackets open in 5 days

(WWTI) – ABC50’s Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge has opened for registration.
Register for your brackets and a chance to win one of many prizes. There are local prizes for every round, including a leather jacket, gift certificates and apparel. The overall local winner will receive the GRAND PRIZE of $1000!
Pick a perfect bracket and you could win ONE MILLION DOLLARS!
LATEST STORIES:
- 3-10-20: Have your umbrellas handy today, don’t put your coats away yet
- JCC, North Country Family Health Center collaborate to improve access to health related services on campus
- CVS waives medication delivery fee in response to COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
- Bail reform advocates rallying at Cuomo’s office on Tuesday
- McDonald’s introducing Little Mac and Double Big Mac
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.