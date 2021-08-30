Hazardous waste disposal site confirmed in St. Lawrence County

(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Investigation Completed at State Superfund Site; Results Will Help to Evaluate Alternatives to Address Contamination)

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A detailed environmental study has been completed by for the Alcoa Continuous Mill site in St. Lawrence County. The Mill is one of sixteen inactive hazardous waste disposal sites located on the 3,400 acre property, formerly known as Alcoa Continuous Mill located on Park Avenue East in Massena.

The former Continuous Mill is a 1.34-acre area located within Building 140 on the Alcoa West Plant property.

Although there are no current operating processes within the site area and all machinery has been removed, other surrounding portions of Building 140 maintain active in manufacturing operations. The property is currently bordered to the north by the St. Lawrence River, to the east by private properties, to the south by the Grasse River, and to the west by the Massena Power Canal.

The site was identified through New York’s State Superfund Program which characterizes suspected inactive hazardous waste disposal sites. Sites that pose a significant threat to public health or the environment go through a process of investigation, evaluation, cleanup and monitoring, including the Alcoa Continuous Mill.

As a result Howmet Aerospace, Inc. investigated the area in two phases. Phase one was completed in 2019 and phase two in 2020 and 2021.

The findings were released after the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approved a “Remedial Investigation Report,” for the area. The report describes the results of the site investigation and recommends developing a remedy to address the contamination that was found.

The report revealed three areas of concern within the Continuous Mill including a former furnace area, former oil cellars, and a former turnstile wire coiling area. The entire site, including these areas, are the subject of the remedial program.

The contaminants of concern at this site are polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) which, historically, were commonly added to hydraulic oils. The identified PCB contamination is likely the result of historical releases at the site. The PCBs were identified through groundwater data which also revealed minor impacts from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

The PCB, VOC, and PAH impacts are highly localized and limited to the areas in the immediate vicinity of potential historical release locations. The mobility of the contaminants in the soil and groundwater from the site is limited given the low soil permeability, absence of active sources, and lack of rain water infiltration due to the site’s location beneath Building 140.

The NYSDEC will develop a draft cleanup plan, called a “Proposed Remedial Action Plan” to remove the threat posed by the PCBs in the soil and PCB, VOC, and PAH impacts in groundwater. The draft cleanup plan will explain the decision that led to the preferred remedy by discussing each alternative and the reasons for choosing or rejecting it. The goal of the plan will be to ensure the protection of public health and the environment.

The NYSDEC will announce the availability of the draft cleanup plan in a future fact sheet and present it to the public for its review and comment during a 30-day comment period and at a public meeting.