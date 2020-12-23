‘Healing arrived in a box today:’ Clifton-Fine Hospital administers first COVID-19 vaccine

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clifton-Fine Hospital joined the numerous North Country health systems in administering the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Clifton-Fine Hospital confirmed on Wednesday that the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered after doses of the vaccine arrived at the hospital on December 22, 2020.

The first vaccine was administered to Clifton-Fine Director of Nursing Chelsea Snyder-Dennis, RN, only hours after the vaccine first arrived.

The Hospital stated that they received an allocated number of vaccine doses in New York State’s initial shipment from Moderna.

Clifton-Fine Hospital will administer the doses from the first shipment specifically to those deemed as most essential or high risk; including healthcare workers, staff members and residents of nursing homes ad long-term care facilities, first responders ad emergency medical personnel.

Clifton-Fine Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dierdra Sorrell commented on the vaccines arrival.

“I feel like healing arrived in a box today,” said Sorrell. “It’s an exciting time of renewed hope for our staff and our community.”

