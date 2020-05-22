Health centers in St. Lawrence, Lewis counties to receive portion of additional emergency funding

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Upstate New York’s Rural Health Clinics will receive an additional $1,285,997 in COVID-19 test funding allocated by Health and Human Services to combat COVID-19.

Senators Schumer and Gillibrand revealed that 26 RHC sites in 13 different organizations in New York would be splitting the funding equally and receive $49,461.42 each, including in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

“Only with an aggressive testing strategy can New York finally begin to rebuild and return to life as normal. Our rural Upstate health centers have been New York’s heroes in the battle against COVID-19, and this federal funding I fought hard for will help them ensure that rural communities are safe and ready to reopen,” said Senator Schumer. “I will continue to fight tirelessly to make sure that rural health providers get the federal resources for testing they need to beat back this pandemic and get on the road to recovery.”

“To contain the spread of this disease and safely reopen schools and businesses, we must make COVID-19 testing widely available,” said Senator Gillibrand. “New York has faced more cases of COVID-19 than any other state and this critical funding will make testing and treatment more accessible in Upstate New York. As we fight to flatten the curve, I will continue to advocate for the resources needed during this pandemic.”

A breakdown of the organizations receiving RHC funding appears below. Some organizations have multiple sites.

Organization County Family Health Center of CMH – Hamilton Madison County Family Health Center of CMH – Morrisville Madison County Bessette Health Center Franklin County Leroux Health Center Franklin County Community Health Center Ostego County Tower Health Center Franklin County Dwyer Health Center Franklin County Edwards Health Center St. Lawrence County Beaver River Health Center Lewis County Beaver River School Based Clinic Lewis County Orleans Community Health Clinic Orleans County Dekalb Health Center St. Lawrence County Dolgeville Primary Care Center Herkimer County

