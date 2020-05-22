Health centers in St. Lawrence, Lewis counties to receive portion of additional emergency funding

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Upstate New York’s Rural Health Clinics will receive an additional $1,285,997 in COVID-19 test funding allocated by Health and Human Services to combat COVID-19.

Senators Schumer and Gillibrand revealed that 26 RHC sites in 13 different organizations in New York would be splitting the funding equally and receive $49,461.42 each, including in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

“Only with an aggressive testing strategy can New York finally begin to rebuild and return to life as normal. Our rural Upstate health centers have been New York’s heroes in the battle against COVID-19, and this federal funding I fought hard for will help them ensure that rural communities are safe and ready to reopen,” said Senator Schumer. “I will continue to fight tirelessly to make sure that rural health providers get the federal resources for testing they need to beat back this pandemic and get on the road to recovery.”

“To contain the spread of this disease and safely reopen schools and businesses, we must make COVID-19 testing widely available,” said Senator Gillibrand. “New York has faced more cases of COVID-19 than any other state and this critical funding will make testing and treatment more accessible in Upstate New York. As we fight to flatten the curve, I will continue to advocate for the resources needed during this pandemic.”

A breakdown of the organizations receiving RHC funding appears below. Some organizations have multiple sites.

OrganizationCounty
Family Health Center of CMH – HamiltonMadison County
Family Health Center of CMH – MorrisvilleMadison County
Bessette Health CenterFranklin County
Leroux Health CenterFranklin County
Community Health CenterOstego County
Tower Health CenterFranklin County
Dwyer Health CenterFranklin County
Edwards Health CenterSt. Lawrence County
Beaver River Health CenterLewis County
Beaver River School Based ClinicLewis County
Orleans Community Health ClinicOrleans County
Dekalb Health CenterSt. Lawrence County
Dolgeville Primary Care CenterHerkimer County

