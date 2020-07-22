Health officials remind the North Country to continue taking COVID-19 precautions

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the North Country, Jefferson County Health Services continues to encourage safe and healthy practices.

According to Jefferson County Health Services, 18 cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to July 4 gatherings in the North Country region.

With concerns of community spread of the virus, they shared the following post from the Onondaga County Health Department.

Following community testing events few tests have be returned positive but health officials urge all to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, and wash hands frequently.

For more information, visit the Jefferson County Health Services website.