Healthcare Job Fair in Watertown on March 10

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization will be hosting a Healthcare Job Fair at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown on March 10 from 10am to 2pm.

There will 18 local businesses in the field of medicine in attendance, hiring for all positions in the healthcare community including nursing, housekeeping, nutrition & health, administration and billing.

A list of businesses in attendance can be found below.

