Healthcare providers to report school data on COVID-19 test patients, report flu test results in three hours

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Recent guidance from the New York State Department of Health will require healthcare providers to report new data to the state.

The New York State Department of Health, under Governor Andrew Cuomo, now requires healthcare providers to report information on those who receive COVID-19 testing and results of influenza testing.

Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.61, issued on September 9, 2020 requires providers who administer COVID-19 tests to both collect and report if a patient attends or works at a school. This data includes elementary, secondary and higher education across New York State.

All COVID-19 test results stemming from in-house laboratories or rapid testing must be reported to the DOH within three hours of receiving results.

Additionally, within the September 9 executive order, all healthcare providers that conduct influenza testing must also report results within three hours to New York State.

According to the DOH, any failure to submit information or results can result in penalties of fines up to $2,000 per day.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.