WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Family YMCA will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of National Healthy Kids Day on June 4.

The YMCA has invited the public to celebrate the day at the Alex T Duffy Fairgrounds with the theme of “Be Your Own Superhero.” Families, friends, agencies, and community members are asked to come dressed as their best superheroes beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 12:30 p.m.

Various organizations will come together at the event to provide a field full of activities for attendees to participate in and enjoy. The list includes the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Community Action Planning Council, Head Start and Pre-K, Healthy Kids Running Series, Fidelis Care, Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library, WPBS-TV, NY State of Health, The Youth Alliance of Jefferson County, The Alliance For better Communities, YMCA-Sport Captain America, MVP Health Care, YMCA-Daycare, Carthage YMCA, YMCA Character Counts Preschool, YMCA-SACC, YMCA-Wellness, YMCA-Gymnastic/Ninja, YMCA-Dance, Tae Kwon Do Training Center, Monster Truck, YMCA- Aquatic, Brushstrokesbymelina, Stolen Moments, Unity Lacrosse Club, Zoo New York, Anchor Recovery Center, and Troop496.

Registration for the event will take place from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the side parking lot of the fairgrounds. The Superhero Fun Run up the road to Jefferson Community College will begin at 10:45 and then activities, displays, and demonstrations will be available on Fairgrounds field four from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

More information about the event can be found on the Watertown YMCA website.