HEAP assistance applications opening Oct. 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional funding has been made available to assisted New Yorkers during the fast-approaching winter months.

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that over $373 million in home heating will be available for low- and middle-income New Yorkers who need assistance keeping their homes warm during cold weather months. This is made available through the Home Energy Assistance Program, which is overseen by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

“For so many New Yorkers, the cost of heating during the cold weather season is a major expense that can really strain their household budget,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “The Home Energy Assistance Program is a welcome relief for these individuals and families as winter beckons, ensuring they can heat their homes through the frigid months ahead.”

According to the Governor’s Office, eligible homeowners and renters may receive up to $751 in heating assistance. This depends on income, household size and how applicants heat their homes. As an example, a family of four may have a maximum gross monthly income of $5,249, or an annual gross income of $62,982 and still qualify for benefits.

Additionally, those who receive HEAP assistance and continue to fall behind on utility bills, or running short on heating fuel, may qualify for an additional, one-time emergency HEAP benefit. Applications for emergency benefits will open on January 3.

HEAP applications are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by telephone. Applications will open on Friday, October 1, 2021.