HEAP: How much can North Country households receive this year

This winter is predicted to be slightly colder than last year, which means people will likely be burning more fuel to keep warm — and paying more for each bit of it. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As temperatures begin to drop, and heating costs are expected to spike this season, many are applying for additional assistance.

The Home Energy Assistance Program is set to provide additional funding for households in New York this fall and winter. HEAP can assist those who heat their home with electricity, natural gas, oil, coal, propane, wood and wood pellets, kerosene and corn.

According to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance eligibility and benefits are primarily based on income, household size, the primary heating source and if a household member is under the age of six, older than 60 or permanently disabled.

The Office stated that the gross monthly income for household size must meet or be below certain guidelines. These are listed below:

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,729 2 $3,569 3 $4,409 4 $5,249 5 $6,088 6 $6,928 7 $7,086 8 $7,243 9 $7,401 10 $7,558 11 $7,715 12 $7,873 13 $8,420 Each additional Add $568 Source: New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

To qualify, individuals or household members must be U.S. Citizens or qualified aliens. Additional eligibility factors include:

Gross monthly income is at or below the curerent income guides for houshold size OR

Receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits OR

Receive Temporary Assistance OR

Receive Code A Supplemental Security Income

Below is a breakdown of Regular HEAP benefit amounts for 2021 through 2022.

Base Benefit Amount Living Situation $21 Eligible households that live in government-subsidized housing or a group home setting with heat included in their rent. $45 or $50 Eligible households who have heating costs included as part of their rent. $675 or more Eligible households whose primary heat is oil, kerosene, or propane and who make direct payments to the vendor for heating costs. $525 or more applicable add-ons Eligible households whose primary heat is wood, wood pellets, coal, corn or other deliverable fuel and who make direct payments to the vendor for heating costs. $350 or more applicable add-ons Eligible households whose primary heat is electricity or natural gas and who make direct payments based on their household’s actual usage to the vendor. Source: New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

The amount of the base Regular benefit will be increased by $41 if the household’s gross income is in the Tier 1 income range. Tier 1 eligibility is based on gross income and household size. On the date of application, the household’s gross income must be a, or below the 130% of the federal poverty level for the household size; or at least one adult household member must be in receipt of ongoing assistance through Temporary Assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Code A SSI.

Additionally this year, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is providing an Emergency HEAP Benefit that will open on January 3, 2022.

Emergency HEAP benefits and eligibility are based on income, available resources and the type of emergency.

Individuals may be eligible for an emergency HEAP benefit is electricity is necessary for the heating system and is either shut off, or scheduled to be shut off, electric or natural gas heat is off or scheduled to be shut-off or an individual is out of fuel, has less than a one-quarter tank of fuel oil, kerosene or propane or has less than a ten (10) day supply of wood, wood pellets, corn, or another deliverable heat source.

Additionally, to qualify, individuals must have a heating and electric bill in their name and have resources and the current income guidelines listed below:

less than $2,000 if no member of your household is age 60 or older; or

less than $3,000 if any member of your household is age 60 or older.

Type of Emergency Amount Heat-Related Domestic (electric service required to operate heating equipment) $140 Natural Gas Heat Only $350 Natural Gas Combined with Heat-Related Domestic $490 Electric Heat Combined with Heat-Related Domestic $490 Non-utility heating fuel (oil, kerosene, and propane) $675 Non-utility heating fuel (wood, pellets, coal, corn, etc.) $525 Source: New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

New York residents can apply for HEAP online, in person at a local District Contact or in writing. More information can be found on the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website.