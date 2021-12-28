NEW YORK (WWTI) — More emergency assistance will be available to help heat New York households this winter.

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $90 million is available in federal emergency home heating aid. This is a major increase in this emergency assistance aid and will be distributed through the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Home Energy Assistance Program.

According to the Governor’s Office, depending on the type fo fuel used, the emergency benefit amount per household has increased a minmum of 32% and upward of 42%.

“This significant increase in available emergency home heating aid represents a lifeline for tens of thousands of families,” Gov. Hochul said in a press release. “It will help them heat their homes, prevent overdue bills from piling up, and avoid the incredible stress and anxiety that can overwhelm anyone facing a heating emergency.”

Specifically, homes heating with natural gas will be eligible for $65, a 32.8% increase over last year’s benefits. Homes using oil, kerosenes or propane will be eligible for $965, a 42.9% increase.

To be eligible for the emergency benefit, an income qualifying household must be facing a heating utility shutoff, or electric utility service disconnection if it is necessary to operate the primary heating equipment.

Households will also qualify if they have exhausted their heating fuel supply or have less than one quarter tank of oil, kerosene, or propane; or have less than a ten-day supply of other heating fuels.

A breakdown of 2021-2022 HEAP Benefit gross monthly incomes is included below.

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,729 2 $3,569 3 $4,409 4 $5,249 5 $6,088 6 $6,928 7 $7,086 8 $7,243 9 $7,401 10 $7,558 11 $7,715 12 $7,873 13 $8,420 Each additional Add $568

Applications for HEAP will open on Monday, January 3, 2022. Eligible households can apply on the New York State website.