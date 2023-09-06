WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The early September heat is continuing for the north country.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties from noon until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6. There is a separate heat advisory for Northern and Southwestern St. Lawrence County still in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday, September 7.

Heat index values may go into the mid to upper 90s. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Showers and storms are expected to come to the area later in the week and provide much-needed relief as children return for the start of the school year.