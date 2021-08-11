Heat advisories remain in effect for all of North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — High temperatures will continue to blaze the North Country on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is continuing to warn residents in the region of hot temperatures and high humidity. On Tuesday morning, the NWS out of Buffalo and Burlington issued heat advisories for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Heat index values in all three counties are expected to hit the mid 90s, and reach the upper 90s, nearing 100. Specifically in Watertown, the maximum apparent temperature on Wednesday afternoon is expected to hit 98 degrees Fahrenheit. In Ogdensburg, maximum heat indices are forecast to hit 93, as well as 97 in Massena.

High temperatures, paired with high humidity have the potential to lead to isolated severe thunderstorms. These storms may bring damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours. The greatest chances for severe in the afternoon.

Hot, very humid and stormy at times today. Heat advisories in effect for all areas from WNY to the North Country until 8 PM. Storms today will produce torrential rain and have potential for damaging wind gusts. Stay weather aware! #NYwx pic.twitter.com/orr9drPipG — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) August 11, 2021

Local residents are advised to take steps to avoid heat related illnesses. This includes drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms, staying out of the sun and checking on relatives and neighbors. Residents are also reminded to never leave children or pets attended in vehicles.

Those who work, or spend time outside, are urged to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, if possible, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Below are signs and symptoms of both heat exhaustion and a heat stroke. If symptoms of heat exhaustion are presented, move to a cool and shaded location. If someone is believed to be having a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.