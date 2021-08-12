Heat advisory extended: Blazing temperatures continue in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Scorching temperatures will continue to hit the North Country on Thursday.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has extended a heat advisory for New York counties east of the Great Lakes region. This includes Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Ontario counties.

According to the NWS, heat index values will reside in the mid 90s and may reach 100. In Watertown, the maximum apparent temperature is expected to reach 96.

Another sultry day tomorrow with heat indices climbing into the upper 90s and possibly reaching triple digits! Please take the appropriate safety measures if you will be outside tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/29fWAgijo5 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) August 12, 2021

These temperatures, combined with high humidity will lead to an increased risk of heat illness. Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Residents are also reminded that children and pets should never be left attended in vehicles.

Those who work or spend time outside are advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible, know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

The newest heat advisory will take effect at 11 a.m. on Thursday and expire at 8 p.m. Check back with ABC50 for all current weather alerts.