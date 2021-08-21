ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for St. Lawrence County from noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday August 21.

Those in northern St. Lawrence and northern Franklin counties should prepare for temperatures in the mid 90s Saturday afternoon.

According to the NWS, the hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illnesses for those in the affected areas. To avoid illness, individuals should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are safely combating the heat.

Since temperatures will be high young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. If an individual is overcome by heat, they should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If someone begins experiencing signs of a heat stroke, emergency services should be contacted immediately.