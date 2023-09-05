BURLINGTON, VT. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service has issued a pair of heat advisories for Jefferson, Lewis and Northern and Southwestern St. Lawrence counties.

The first advisory will run until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 5 and the second one will go from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Thursday, September 7 for Northern St. Lawrence County. Both advisories warn that heat index values could reach as high as the mid 90s for the region.

Temperatures will only cool into the mid 60s before temperatures nearing the 90s through Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms at the end of the week will eventually cool the area down.

During the advisories, the NWS advises people drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and to check on any neighbors. The weather service also advises to not have pets and young children left unattended in vehicles.