Heat advisory issued for St. Lawrence County, temperatures to reach 100

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents are being warned of potential heat dangers as high temperatures are expected to hit the region throughout the next two days.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County. This weather alert is set to take effect at noon on Tuesday, August 10 and expire at 8 p.m. According to the NWS, heat index value of 95 to 100 are expected. Areas with the highest heat index value will include along and west of Route 11 and away from the St. Lawrence River.

The NWS warns that with these hot temperatures and high humidity, residents may be subject to heat illnesses. To mitigate these risks, health experts urges residents to take percautions.

This includes drinking plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Those who work, or spend time outside, are advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible, and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Young children and pets should also never be left unattended in vehicles.

Additionally, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or airconditioned environments. Those overcome by heat are recommended to a cool and shaded location.

Local residents are also urged to know the signs and symptoms of a heat stroke. The most common signs include:

A core body temperature of 104 F or higher

Altered mental state or behavior

Alteration in sweating

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid breathing

Racing heart rate

Headache

If these symptoms are presented, call 911 immediately. Check back with ABC50 for all active weather alerts.