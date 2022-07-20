ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service is warning residents in St. Lawrence County of high temperatures on Wednesday.

In order to make residents aware of the potential dangers of high temperatures, the NWS issued a heat advisory for northern and southwest St. Lawrence County. The advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, heat index values of 95 to 100 are expected. They warned that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

To combat the temperatures residents are advised to drink lots of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Additionally, they reminded residents that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If people are planning to spend time outside on Wednesday, they should make sure they schedule their time outside in the early morning or evening and take frequent rest breaks. The NWS suggested wearing lightweight or loose-fitting clothing. More information on the heat advisory can be found here.