Heat Advisory: Temperatures to near 100 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — You might want to find somewhere to hide in the air conditioning, or a nice cold pool on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York has issued a moderate heat advisory for Jefferson County. This advisory is set to take effect at noon on Tuesday as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s, and continue to rise on Wednesday, nearing 100.
The NWS warns that these heat index values, combined with high humidity may cause heat-related illness. Local residents are urged to take precautions to avoid these health risks.
This includes drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Residents are also reminded that children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Those who work, or spend time outside are warned to take extra precautions by rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening, know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothes when possible.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also recommends scheduling frequents rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Those overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Listed below are signs of a heat stroke, if any of these occur, call 911.
- A core body temperature of 104 F or higher
- Altered mental state or behavior
- Alteration in sweating
- Nausea and vomiting
- Flushed skin
- Rapid breathing
- Racing heart rate
- Headache
Check back with ABC50 for all active weather alerts.