Heat Advisory: Temperatures to near 100 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — You might want to find somewhere to hide in the air conditioning, or a nice cold pool on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York has issued a moderate heat advisory for Jefferson County. This advisory is set to take effect at noon on Tuesday as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s, and continue to rise on Wednesday, nearing 100.

Heat advisories through Wednesday with chances for showers and thunderstorms which could produce torrential rain and gusty winds. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/rKiBKDfcsl — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) August 10, 2021

The NWS warns that these heat index values, combined with high humidity may cause heat-related illness. Local residents are urged to take precautions to avoid these health risks.

This includes drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Residents are also reminded that children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Those who work, or spend time outside are warned to take extra precautions by rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening, know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothes when possible.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also recommends scheduling frequents rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Those overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Listed below are signs of a heat stroke, if any of these occur, call 911.

A core body temperature of 104 F or higher

Altered mental state or behavior

Alteration in sweating

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid breathing

Racing heart rate

Headache

Check back with ABC50 for all active weather alerts.