Heavy downpours to impact North Country morning commutes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Make sure when you’re leaving the house this morning, you grab your raincoat, umbrella and be prepared for a slower commute.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a special weather statement for both Jefferson and Lewis counties, warning residents of heavy downpours this morning. This has the potential to lead to slower commutes.

According to the NWS, moderate to heavy rain will continue across both counties through mid morning. Some areas have already received up to 1.5 inches of precipitation, as rain began early Tuesday morning. Up to an additional inch of rain is expected in the more persistent showers.

These showers may lead to ponding water on roads and in poor drainage and low-lying areas. Motorists are urged not to drive on flooded roads.

Impacted locations include Watertown, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Carthage, West Carthage, Clayton, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Kring Point State Park, Adams Center, Wellesley Island State Park, Cedar Point State Park, Redwood, Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners, Denmark, Sackets Harbor and Henderson. This also includes interstate 81 between exits 41 and 51.

