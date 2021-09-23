Heavy rain to hit North Country, NY deploys emergency response assets

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Make sure you have an umbrella today. Heavy rain is expected to move across the state throughout the afternoon.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a special weather statement for Jefferson, Cayuga and Oswego counties, warning residents of moderate to heavy rain moving into the area in the afternoon on Thursday. This includes the city of Watertown.

The NWS has also issued flood advisories for counties in Central New York, the Southern Tier and near New York City.

According to the National Weather Service, the weather system has the potential to bring heavy rainfall and potentially severe thunderstorms. This could contain high winds and one to three inches of rain.

Residents are warned that this could cause ponding of water on roadways and other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Heavier rain will also result in rises on smaller creeks and streams. Motorists are urged to slow down during these periods of heavy rain.

To address the heavy rain, Governor Kathy Hochul directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as this weather will continue through Friday. This includes the Department of Transportation, Thruway Authority, New York State Police and many other state agencies.

“These storms will deliver heavy rain and high winds and are forecast to impact parts of the state today and overnight, potentially causing flooding and wind damage in some locations,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “I have directed State agencies to prepare emergency response assets and be ready to assist local governments if needed. New Yorkers should pay close attention to the weather and always be ready with a plan should an emergency arise.”

Gov. Hochul urged New Yorkers to pay attention to updated weather forecasts and follow local emergency orders if they are issued. Below are tips on how to prepare for severe weather:

Know the county in which you live and names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground

Develop and practice a “family escape” plan and identify a meeting place if family members become seperated

Make and itemized list of all valuables

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water

Make a plan for pets

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equiptment

Keep automobiles fueld

Have disaster supplies on hand

Check back with ABC50 for all current and active weather alerts.