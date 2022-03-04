WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A band of heavy snow is heading towards Jefferson County.

As a result, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement at 10:49 a.m. for Jefferson and Oswego counties on March 4.

According to the NWS, an area of heavy snow will move across the region. This has the potential to rapidly reduce visibility to a quarter of a mile and bring snow accumulations of an inch or two through the noontime hour.

As of 10:44 a.m., the area of heavy snow was located near Southwick Beach State Park and 9 miles north of Sandy Island Beach State Park and moving east.

Additionally, a band of lake effect snow is punishing inland across Sackets Harbor and towards Watertown. This area of snow will create snow-covered roads and slick spots.

Impacted locations include Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Adams Center, Henderson Harbor, Southwick Beach State Park, Sackets Harbor, Henderson, Smithville, Rodman, Brownville, Lorraine, Sandy Creek, Chaumont, Lacona, Mannsville, Ellisrburg and Worth.

This also includes interstate 81 between exits 37 and 47.

Residents and travelers in the area were warned to be prepared for snow or ice-covered roads. If on the roads, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the morning for updated weather forecasts and additional weather alerts.