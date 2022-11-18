WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI-TV) — Heavy lake effect snow will cause bring whiteouts and extreme snowfall Friday.

This will include the city of Watertown.

Travel is strongly discouraged in Jefferson, Northern Lewis, and southwestern St. Lawrence County due to the intense snowfall

How much snow will we see Friday?

Forecast snowfall by 7 p.m. Friday

Snowfall amounts in the heaviest snow could be in the one to two-foot range by 7 p.m. Friday with additional snowfall of several inches in the same general area by sunrise Saturday.

It would not be out of the question for some locations to end up with snow totals in the two to four-foot range when the snow moves north out of the area by sunrise Saturday.

The heavy snow will continue to plague pretty much the same areas Friday and Friday night and then begin to move north into Canada Saturday.

The snow will be heavy and wet and could result in some power outages. Here is where you can see the latest power outages reported to National Grid.

Saturday will be a quieter day with some sun. A good day to dig out and clean up from Friday’s snow.