WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Heavy snow will continue in Jefferson and Lewis counties throughout the morning on Tuesday.

In anticipation of this winter weather, the National Weather Service has issued an additional special weather statement for the two counties warning residents of heavy snow.

According to the NWS, at 8:30 a.m. on April 19, radar and surface observations showed a swath of widespread moderate to heavy snow. This spanned from eastern Oswego County across the rest of Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Snowfall rates exceeding one inch per hour are expected to continue through mid-morning.

This could result in slushy, snow-covered and slippery conditions on main roads. Lesser traveled roads will most likely be snow-covered. Residents are urged to use caution and allow for extra time if travel is necessary on Tuesday morning.

The heaviest snow will begin to diminish after 10 a.m.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect in Lewis County until 8 p.m., and a winter weather advisory will remain active in Jefferson also until 8 p.m.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and any local closings or delays.