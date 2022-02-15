WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Heavy snow is expected to hit the higher elevations of Jefferson and Lewis counties on Tuesday morning.

At 8:35 a.m. on February 15, the National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for both Jefferson and Lewis counties as a band of heavy snow is expected to hit the Tug Hill Plateau.

According to the NWS, this band will move across the Plateau and surrounding areas through 9:30 a.m. with snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour.

This band of snow will later push south across Oswego county throughout the morning on February 15 and will weaken in intensity with time.

Local residents and motorists traveling across Northern Oswego County, the southern part of Jefferson County and the Tug Hill Plateau of Lewis County should plan on snow-covered roadways until at least mid-morning.

