WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s that time of year again.

Residents across the North Country woke up on Wednesday to snow accumulations after winter weather returned to the region Tuesday night.

Special weather statements were issued Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service warning Jefferson and Lewis county residents of wet snow. The NWS said that widespread wet snow, mixed with rain will continue through 10 a.m.

Morning commuters are warned to use caution as primary roads remain wet and some roads could have slush on them as temperatures remain in the lower 30s.

Several weather alerts have also been issued for the tri-county area for the remainder of the week into the weekend.

In Jefferson County, the NWS has issued an extreme lake effect snow warning beginning at 1 a.m. on November 18 and extending through November 20. This is in anticipation of heavy lake-effect snow, especially over the northern half of the county, including Watertown, Fort Drum and Philadelphia. Snow accumulations will reach one to three feet in the most persistent lake snow.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northern and Southeastern St. Lawrence county and will expire at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16. Snow accumulations of one to four inches are expected.

In Lewis County, a winter weather advisory was also issued, but won’t take effect until 1 a.m. on November 18 and will expire at 4 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. The NWS said that snow accumulations will be the greatest over the southern portion of the county and will range from five to ten inches.

Residents across the area are urged to use caution if on the roads during this time. Periods of snow will result in snow-covered roads and limited visibility. NWS said to slow down and use caution while driving.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the week for updated weather alerts and any closings or delays.