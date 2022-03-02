GREIG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A helmet helped to save the life of a snowmobiler in Lewis County.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, Forest Rangers responded to a snowmobile accident on February 26 in the Town of Greig near Catspaw Lake.

Rangers confirmed that a 41-year-old man from Whitesboro was thrown off his snowmobile, which caused him to hit a tree.

The man suffered head trauma, neck pain and chest pain, but was wearing a helmet, which contributed to saving his life.

Following the accident, Lewis County Emergency Management and the Glenfield Fire Department assisted in backboard the subject and packaged him onto a rescue toboggan.

Lyons Falls Ambulance transported the man to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment. All rescuers had cleared the scene by 4:45 p.m.