SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We all know the song The 12 Days of Christmas, but this version doesn’t end with a partridge in a pear tree, it ends with a place for kids to sleep.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hammering out as many bed deliveries as it can before the holiday.

Its mission is to make sure no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.

So, from now up until Christmas, volunteers are bringing and building beds to families who need them.

“Sometimes we go in, and the kids are still asleep in their bedroom and they’ll be asleep on the floor with a pillow and a blanket,” said volunteer, Melonie Unger.

She’s been helping the non-profit for more than five years. For her, it’s all about making the kids feel seen and special.

“It helps them get a good night’s sleep, it helps them learn in school, it helps them just be, have happy days,” she said.

The organization is in the homestretch of the last few days of its 12 Days of Deliveries.

The team hopes to deliver 300 beds by Christmas and they need help making it happen.

Right now, they need bedding (new and packaged) for children ages 3-17, especially little girls.

You can drop off bedding at the following locations: