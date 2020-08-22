Help save a life at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Help save someone’s life during this years New York State Fair season.

The 2020 New York State Fair cancelled all in-person events, but continues to encourage community involvement by addressing the urgent need for blood donors.

From August 21 through September 7, daily drives will be held at the at the Wegmans Arts and Home Building at the New York State Fairgrounds. All events will be held Sunday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 7 pm.

Additionally, the American Red Cross will test all blood, plasma and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

All donors will receive a complimentary admission ticket for 2021 NY State Fair, a Red Cross giveaway, and entry into the 2021 NY State Fair VIP Drawing.

Those who give blood by September 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, and those who give from September 4 through 7 will receive a pair of limited-edition Red Cross branded socks.

The NYS Fair encourages interested participants to schedule an appointment to support social distancing.

Those interested can schedule their donation appointment at the American Red Cross website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.