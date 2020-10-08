Help save a life: October 8 is Organ Donor Enrollment Day

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Bring hope and save a life, October 8 is “Organ Donor Enrollment” day.

LiveOnNY is hosting Open Donor Enrollment day to help support those awaiting organ transplants. According to the Organization, the initiative is working to bring awareness to the almost 100,000 New Yorkers who are currently depending on a lifesaving organ transplant.

The virtual event led by LiveOnNY will help to bring awareness to organ donations and encourage New Yorkers to register as teams.

Open Donor Enrollment will urge these teams to educate friends and post on social media on the importance of organ donations, and encourage them to become a donor.

To sign up as an organ donor visit the Donate Life website.

