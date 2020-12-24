Help save a life on Christmas Eve: Ongoing North Country blood drive

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Help save a life by giving blood this holiday season
The Indian River Ambulance is currently hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive in the North Country this Christmas Eve.
Additionally, those who are O Negative, A Negative, B Negative or O Positive are encouraged to consider a power red call donation.
The blood drive is ongoing and will be held until 2 p.m. on December 24, 2020. Those interested in donating blood are urged to schedule an appointment prior to arrival.
All presenting donors at the December 24 blood drive will receive a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card and a Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
The Red Cross Blood Drive is being held at the Indian River Ambulance Bays at 6 Sand Street in Philadelphia, New York.
