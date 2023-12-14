HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A family of five from Henderson has been displaced after a second fire at their Route 3 residence in Henderson.

The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to three adults and two children, ages 10 and 13.

Volunteers also offered emotional support, comfort kits containing personal care items, and health services. One resident is eligible for Veterans’ services. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

Adams, Sackets Harbor, Henderson, Lorraine, Smithville and Belleville fire departments all assisted in putting out the fire.