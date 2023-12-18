HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Henderson Fire Department is looking to spread some Christmas cheer to a family that’s been displaced by a fire.

On the department’s Facebook page, the fire company is accepting donations for the family. Here’s a list on what is being asked for:

Two young girls:

Youth XL clothing

Barbies

Playdoh

Legos

Books, Books, Books (one girl loves reading)

The Wicked King by Holly Black

Queen of Nothing by Holly Black

The Sun and The Star by Rick Riordan

The Bane Chronicles by Cassandra Clare

Adults:

Men’s M / 30/32 pants

Women’s L and XL clothing

The department is also seeking home essentials like nonperishables, home supplies, hygiene supplies non-perishables, home supplies and hygiene supplies.

Donations will be taken at the fire hall located at 8939 NY Route178 in Henderson. If someone is not there to assist, leave them outside the rear door and the department will get them inside.