Here’s how you can support the mission of United Way of NNY

The United Way of Northern New York’s Community Impact Program is designed to maximize the positive outcomes for each distinct community located in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

Through leadership and facilitating collaboration with local communities, training of nonprofits to meet prioritized needs, and laser-focused funding to solve challenges, their Community Impact plan has three pillars:

Improving survivability in the most vulnerable communities

Supporting children

Opportunity for employment

To learn more about United Way of Northern New York and what you can do to help, visit their website.

