Here’s what everyone in the North Country can do to minimize COVID-19 exposure and keep schools, businesses open

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Scott Gray, Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, is calling for everyone in the North Country to become leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the community can do their part to keep our local schools and business open by avoiding crowds, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.
Public Health can turn this around, but they need the cooperation and patience of everyone in the community to do so.
Visit their website to learn more.
