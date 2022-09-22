Northern New York Reporter Isabella Colello, Community Relations Specialist Delaney Keppner and Account Executives Rob Taylor and Jennifer Barkei tell us what they love most about being part of the ABC50 team!

Are you looking for a creative and fun working environment? ABC50 could be the perfect place for you!

We currently have the following openings:

Local Sales Manager:

This position is responsible for leading the daily operations of the sales department, including developing new business, achieving revenue goals across broadcast and digital platforms and cultivating client relationships alongside Account Executives.

Multimedia Journalist:

This is a unique position that includes reporting local news in the studio and in the field. Multimedia journalists are energetic, innovative writers who shoot and edit their own work for digital platforms.

Account Executive:

This position services existing clients and develops new business by planning and selling creative marketing solutions across multiple platforms, including television and digital.