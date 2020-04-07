Here’s where Lewis County businesses, nonprofits can get help with Paycheck Protection Program

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – As part of the COVID-19 stimulus package, the federal government enacted the Paycheck Protection Program, designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses and nonprofits to keep their workers on the payroll.

The program is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

Businesses can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating.

Other regulated lenders will be available to make the loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. Individuals should consult with their local lenders as to whether they are participating in the program.

The Paycheck Protection Program will be available through June 30, 2020.

In Lewis County, the following lending institutions are available to administer the program:

AmeriCU – Online Application

Carthage Federal Savings and Loan Association – Online Application

Community Bank – Contact local branch, they will email an application

Farm Credit East – Contact local branch for details

Gouverneur Savings and Loan – Contact local branch for details

Key Bank – Online through customer online banking portal

Northern Credit Union – Call local relationship center or use online application

Rome Teachers Credit Union – Contact local branch for details

LATEST STORIES: