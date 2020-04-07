Here’s where Lewis County businesses, nonprofits can get help with Paycheck Protection Program

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – As part of the COVID-19 stimulus package, the federal government enacted the Paycheck Protection Program, designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses and nonprofits to keep their workers on the payroll.
The program is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
Businesses can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating.
Other regulated lenders will be available to make the loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. Individuals should consult with their local lenders as to whether they are participating in the program.
The Paycheck Protection Program will be available through June 30, 2020.
In Lewis County, the following lending institutions are available to administer the program:
- AmeriCU – Online Application
- Carthage Federal Savings and Loan Association – Online Application
- Community Bank – Contact local branch, they will email an application
- Farm Credit East – Contact local branch for details
- Gouverneur Savings and Loan – Contact local branch for details
- Key Bank – Online through customer online banking portal
- Northern Credit Union – Call local relationship center or use online application
- Rome Teachers Credit Union – Contact local branch for details
LATEST STORIES:
- Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
- Georgia senator sends private jet to bring stranded Florida cruise ship passengers home
- Concerns about housing crisis after coronavirus
- Attorney’s offices nationwide tasked with investigating coronavirus scams
- Lawmakers worry that rural hospitals could be overwhelmed if faced with outbreak