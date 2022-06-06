RUSSIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have arrested 51-year-old Jack K. Zeidner from Russia, New York on several felony sex offense charges.

According to State Police, Zeidner is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female relative. He was arrested on June 3 on the following charges:

One count of Rape in the First Degree, “B” Felony

One count of Incent in the First Degree, “B” Felony

Two counts of Rape in the Second Degree, “D” Felony

Two counts of Criminal Sex Act in the Second Degree, “D” Felony

Two counts of Incest in the Second Degree, “D” Felony

Two counts of Incest in the Third Degree, “E” Felony

Following his arrest, Zeidner was processed without incident and arraigned in CAP court in the city of Little Falls Court.

Zeidner was then remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond.