Herkimer County residents arrested, accused of fraudulently stealing over $65K from Remington Arms Company

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three were arrested by State Police on Wednesday following an investigation into a fake business scheme.

New York State Police in Herkimer have announced the arrests of David E. Tabor, 49, Poland, New York; Matthew J. Edwards, 43, Remsen, New York; and Rachel Geer, 38, Remsen, New York.

The three arrests are following an investigation stemming from reports from the firearms manufacturing company, Remington Arms.

According to authorities, Remington Arms contacting State Police regarding the theft of monetary funds. The three suspects are accused of setting up a fraudulent business to steal money from the company.

Investigators determined that over several months, the suspects stole over $65,000 from the Herkimer County business.

All were arrested on charges for Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a C-felony, Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, E-Felony and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, E-Felony.